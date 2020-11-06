Notes from the Burning Age

The author of the World Fantasy Award-winner The Sudden Appearance of Hope and The First Fifteen Lives of Harry August returns with her most powerful and imaginative novel yet: a story set in an age after the world has burned, which explores whether humankind can change the paths we seem fated to follow.

Also by Claire North: The First Fifteen Lives of Harry August Touch The Sudden Appearance of Hope The End of the Day 84K The Gameshouse The Pursuit of William Abbey