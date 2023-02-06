Red River Seven

Description

Internationally bestselling fantasy author Anthony Ryan – writing as A. J. Ryan – delivers a nerve-shredding novel in which seven strangers must undertake a terrifying journey into the unknown.



A man awakes on a boat at sea with no memory of who he is or how he came to be there. He's not alone – there are six others. None of them can remember their names, but all bear the scars of recent surgery.



When a message appears on the onboard computer - Proceeding to Point A – the group agrees to work together to survive whatever is coming.

But as the boat moves through the mist-shrouded waters, divisions begin to form, and the group is plagued by questions. Who is directing them, why have their memories been wiped, and what are the screams they can hear beyond the mist?