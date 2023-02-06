Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>

A. J. Ryan

A. J. Ryan is a pseudonym for Anthony Ryan, the New York Times bestselling author of the Raven's Shadow, Draconis Memoria, and Covenant of Steel series. He previously worked in a variety of roles for the UK government, but now writes full time. His interests include art, science and the unending quest for the perfect pint of real ale.
