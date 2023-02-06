Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>
Shopping Cart
A. J. Ryan
A. J. Ryan is a pseudonym for Anthony Ryan, the New York Times bestselling author of the Raven's Shadow, Draconis Memoria, and Covenant of Steel series. He previously worked in a variety of roles for the UK government, but now writes full time. His interests include art, science and the unending quest for the perfect pint of real ale.Read More
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
Red River Seven
Internationally bestselling fantasy author Anthony Ryan - writing as A. J. Ryan - delivers a nerve-shredding novel in which seven strangers must undertake a terrifying…