Notes from the Burning Age





Once, we lived through the Burning Age–the time when we cared so little for the world that it went up in flames. It was a punishment. But it was also a gift, and centuries of peace followed.





Once, Ven was a holy man, studying texts from the ashes of the past, sorting secrets from heresies. But when he gets caught up in the political scheming of the Brotherhood, he finds himself in the middle of a war, fueled by old knowledge and forbidden ambition.