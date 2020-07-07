The Fall of Koli is the unforgettable conclusion to the Rampart trilogy: the gripping story of a young boy struggling to find his place in a world where nature itself has turned against humanity.

What will the future hold for those who are left?





Koli has come a long way since being exiled from his small village of Mythen Rood. In his search for the fabled tech of the Old Times, he knew he’d be battling shunned men, strange beasts and trees that move as fast as whips. But he has already encountered so much more than he bargained for.





Now that Koli and his companions have found the source of the signal they’ve been following – the mysterious “Sword of Albion” – there is hope that their perilous journey will finally be worth something.





They’re searching for a way to help humanity fight back against nature. But what they’ll find is an ancient war that never ended . . .