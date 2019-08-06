Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
The Book of Koli
From the author of the bestselling The Girl With All the Gifts comes a brilliant new genre-defying story of a young boy struggling to find his place in a chilling post-apocalyptic world.
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
"Someone Like Me is a taut clever thriller that left me utterly bereft when I'd finished. It's a masterpiece."—Louise Jensen, author of The Sister
"Carey writes with compassion and fire - strange and surprising and humane."
—Lauren Beukes, author of The Shining Girls on The Boy on the Bridge
"The Boy on the Bridge is a careful companion, including thematic parallels that remind us, in sometimes horrific ways, that our actions always have wider consequences than we think."—NPR on The Boy on the Bridge
"A terrifying, emotional page-turner that explores what it means to be human."
—Kirkus on The Boy on the Bridge
"Thoughtful and compelling"
—RT Book Reviews on The Boy on the Bridge
"Heartfelt, remorseless and painfully human...as fresh as it is terrifying. A jewel."—Joss Whedon on The Girl With All the Gifts
"Original, thrilling and powerful."—The Guardian on The Girl With All the Gifts
"An intense, haunting thriller with heart. You will not want to put this down."—Laini Taylor, New York Times bestselling author of Daughter of Smoke & Bone on Fellside
"A fantastic, twist-upon-twist, shape-shifting novel. Gripping, deeply affecting and arrestingly beautiful, it is a haunting tale of raw horror and extraordinary redemption. I adored every page."—Miranda Dickinson, Sunday Times bestselling author on Fellside