Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

The Book of Koli

The Book of Koli

by

From the author of the bestselling The Girl With All the Gifts comes a brilliant new genre-defying story of a young boy struggling to find his place in a chilling post-apocalyptic world.


For more from M. R. Carey, check out:
The Girl With All the Gifts
Fellside
The Boy on the Bridge
Someone Like Me

By the same author, writing as Mike Carey:
The Devil You Know
Vicious Circle
Dead Men’s Boots
Thicker Than Water
The Naming of the Beasts

Read More

Genre: Fiction / Fiction / Dystopian

On Sale: April 14th 2020

Price: $25.98 / $32.98 (CAD)

ISBN-13: 9781549182747

Hachette Audio logo
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

Edition: Unabridged

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews