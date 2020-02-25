Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Catstrology

Unlock the Secrets of the Stars with Cats

by

A delightfully quirky, cute, and funny guide to horoscopes told through adorable cat photographs.

With the help of a collection of sweet and hilarious cat pictures, CATSTROLOGY will unlock all the secrets of the stars that you need to know, including:

– Each of the signs at their best and worst (and the perfect cat to illustrate them)
– The common traits of each element and modality in the zodiac
– What do you and your “sister sign” have in common? Find out, with the perfect cat picture to complement it…
– And of course: the right cat for you, based on your star sign!
Genre: Mind, Body, Spirit / Body, Mind & Spirit / Astrology / Horoscopes

On Sale: October 13th 2020

Price: $9.99 / $12.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 144

ISBN-13: 9781538737118

What's Inside

