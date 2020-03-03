The not so serious guide to the stuff we’re all fighting about.





While a husband and wife’s parenting styles may be worlds apart, they both have the same goal: to raise happy kids who feel unconditionally loved. Mom vs. Dad is packed with sidesplitting and vulnerable personal essays from the trenches of parenthood. In this book, Lucy and Tom Riles tackle relatable topics such as:

Is bringing a toaster oven to a 5-star resort tacky or genius?

Is it appropriate to lick your plate clean at a restaurant?

Does the expiration date on food really matter?