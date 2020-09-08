Plenty of "new parent" guides cover the basics of breastfeeding, bonding, sleep, and "getting back in shape." But nowhere is a guide that tells you, WTF is this squeeze bottle thing from the hospital?



You Look Tired is a totally honest, tell-it-like-it-is guide for new moms who don't want any more advice. Writing as Jenny True on her "Excruciatingly Personal Mommy Blog" and in the "Dear Jenny" column on Romper, Jenny has been called the "postpartum feelings doula," as she doles out her unique mix of humor, rage, and encouragement (with a smidge of practical advice), including: