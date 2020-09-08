Jenny True

Jenny Pritchett (alias Jenny True) is a nationally recognized columnist for Romper, where she publishes advice on pregnancy and parenting, as well as on her popular blog Jenny True: An Excruciatingly Personal Mommy Blog, which was a finalist for the Mom 2.0 2019 People's Choice Awards. Her columns have been featured in Elle, Scary Mommy, and the Longest Shortest Time podcast. She lives in the San Francisco Bay Area.