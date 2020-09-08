Jenny True
Jenny Pritchett (alias Jenny True) is a nationally recognized columnist for Romper, where she publishes advice on pregnancy and parenting, as well as on her popular blog Jenny True: An Excruciatingly Personal Mommy Blog, which was a finalist for the Mom 2.0 2019 People's Choice Awards. Her columns have been featured in Elle, Scary Mommy, and the Longest Shortest Time podcast. She lives in the San Francisco Bay Area.Read More
By the Author
You Look Tired
In the tradition of Ali Wong and Amy Schumer comes this whip-smart, spit-out-your-coffee funny guide for new parents—from popular blogger and columnist Jenny True. Plenty of "new…