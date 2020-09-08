In the tradition of Ali Wong and Amy Schumer comes this whip-smart, spit-out-your-coffee funny guide for new parents—from popular blogger and columnist Jenny True.
You Look Tired is a totally honest, tell-it-like-it-is guide for new moms who don't want any more advice. Writing as Jenny True on her "Excruciatingly Personal Mommy Blog" and in the "Dear Jenny" column on Romper, Jenny has been called the "postpartum feelings doula," as she doles out her unique mix of humor, rage, and encouragement (with a smidge of practical advice), including:
Plenty of "new parent" guides cover the basics of breastfeeding, bonding, sleep, and "getting back in shape." But nowhere is a guide that tells you, WTF is this squeeze bottle thing from the hospital?
- Birth Hurts: Prenatal yoga is a waste of time.
- Jabba the Hutt Was Just Postpartum: It explains so much.
- An Open Letter to People Who Say, "Looks like you have your hands full!"
And much more!
"In You Look Tired, Jenny Pritchett dishes out hilarious, in-your-face advice to overwhelmed moms and moms-to-be. If you don't have a trust fund, a live-in nanny, or the organizational skills to breastfeed elegantly while getting a pedicure, you need this book. In the voice of her popular alter ego Jenny True, Pritchett tells it like it really is, not the way it would be if you were floating through parenthood on a cloud of maternal fairy dust. There is no maternal fairly dust, people! Fortunately, there is Jenny True."—Michelle Richmond, New York Times bestselling author of five novels and two award winning story collections, mother of one, and Jenny True fan.
"Completely hilarious, utterly frank, thoughtful, and wise—this book is a breath of fresh air." —Meaghan O'Connell, author of And Now We Have Everything: On Motherhood Before I Was Ready
"A must-have for moms-to-be." —Bunmi Laditan, author of The Honest Toddler: A Child's Guide to Parenting
"What a relief this book is."—Jancee Dunn, author of How Not to Hate Your Husband after Kids