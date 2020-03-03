Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Mom vs. Dad
Whose Side Are You On?
The not so serious guide to the stuff we’re all fighting about.
While a husband and wife’s parenting styles may be worlds apart, they both have the same goal: to raise happy kids who feel unconditionally loved. Mom vs. Dad is packed with sidesplitting and vulnerable personal essays from the trenches of parenthood. In this book, Lucy and Tom Riles tackle relatable topics such as:
- Is bringing a toaster oven to a 5-star resort tacky or genius?
- Is it appropriate to lick your plate clean at a restaurant?
- Does the expiration date on food really matter?
Illustrations of family life will also be included in this intimate and inspiring narrative about the challenges and triumphs of raising children. Mom vs. Dad is the perfect gift for anyone who needs a relatable couple to guide them through some of the toughest (and funniest) issues parents face today.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use