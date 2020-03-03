Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Lucy Riles
Lucy and Tom Riles created a massive online community for moms and dads by sharing their sidesplitting, but authentic parenting stories on the “Life of Mom” and “Life of Dad” Facebook pages. They also host the Mom vs. Dad Podcast.Read More
Lucy and Tom are parents to four children. Lucy is a content creator, writer, performer, and storyteller. Tom is the audience warmup DJ for Ellen DeGeneres. Lucy and Tom also perform a standup comedy routine called Date Night Live. They live with their family in Woodland Hills, CA.
By the Author
Mom vs. Dad
The not so serious guide to the stuff we're all fighting about. While a husband and wife's parenting styles may be worlds apart, they both…