Lucy Riles

Lucy and Tom Riles created a massive online community for moms and dads by sharing their sidesplitting, but authentic parenting stories on the “Life of Mom” and “Life of Dad” Facebook pages. They also host the Mom vs. Dad Podcast.



Lucy and Tom are parents to four children. Lucy is a content creator, writer, performer, and storyteller. Tom is the audience warmup DJ for Ellen DeGeneres. Lucy and Tom also perform a standup comedy routine called Date Night Live. They live with their family in Woodland Hills, CA.