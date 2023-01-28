Free shipping on orders $35+
Life in the Sloth Lane
Slow Down and Smell the Hibiscus
Description
WHY ARE SLOTHS ALWAYS SMILING?
Perhaps it’s because they’ve mastered the art of taking it slow in a world whose frenzied pace is driving the rest of us crazy. Here, in a mindfulness book like no other, heart-tuggingly cute photographs of these always-chill creatures are paired with words of wisdom, all to inspire us to slow down, stop to enjoy the little things, and come up relaxed, centered, and smiling.
