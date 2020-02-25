Feminist Baby likes pink and blue.

Sometimes she’ll throw up on you!



Feminist Baby chooses what to wear

and if you don’t like it she doesn’t care!



Meet the irrepressible Feminist Baby in this refreshing, clever board book about a girl who’s not afraid to do her own thing, and wants to make as much noise as possible along the way!





Praise for Feminist Baby

“Feminist Baby is unexpectedly charming and warm. Pictures, here, really are worth a thousand words as Loryn Brantz does the important work of making feminism accessible with a keen understanding of what kids need to know about feminism in their young lives. Even as an adult, I found myself utterly delighted from one page to the next. Feminist Baby is not just for babies. It’s for all of us. (But mostly, it’s for babies.)” -Roxane Gay, New York Times best-selling author of Bad Feminist





“Not that you should have a baby for the sole purposes of reading a book to him or her, but if I were to do that it would be because of Feminist Baby. It’s cute, inspiring, and a reminder that before society places boundaries on what girls are supposed to do and be like, girls can be anything, including empowered.”

-Phoebe Robinson, New York Times best-selling author of You Can’t Touch My Hair





“Feminist Baby is for girls, boys, moms and dads. If you want your little person to grow up to be a full and equal person, Feminist Baby is for you.” -Rose McGowan, Activist/Director/Artist





“Forget sugar & spice-fun & fierce, that’s what Feminist Baby is made of!” -Debbie Levy, award-winning author of I Dissent: Ruth Bader Ginsburg Makes Her Mark





“FINALLY! Feminism for the board-book set! Feminist Baby is cute, funny, right-on, and kind of almost makes me want to have another baby just so she can grow up reading it. That’s not gonna happen, though, so I’ll settle for getting for every mama-to-be and new baby I know.” -Kate Schatz, author of the New York Times bestsellers Rad American Women A-Z and Rad Women Worldwide





“Feminist Baby makes me want to get pregnant again immediately just so I have one more kid to share this wonderful book with. No child’s bookshelf is complete without it.” -Jessica Valenti, Guardian columnist & New York Times best-selling feminist author





“With a palette as brash as her heroine, Brantz pictures this boundary-free little one as a big-eyed, roly-poly dumpling, usually not wearing any more than a diaper and a hair bow. It’s just the thing to encourage kids to be loud, proud, and uncowed.” –Publishers Weekly





“The strong girl power message makes feminism and following your dreams accessible to toddlers. . . . A laugh-out-loud, smart, and much-needed addition to board book collections.” –School Library Journal











