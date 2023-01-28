Free shipping on orders $35+
Silver Hair
Say Goodbye to the Dye and Let Your Natural Light Shine: A Handbook
Description
DISCOVER THE POWER of Silver
Whether you’re naturally graying, weaning yourself off the dye, or coveting the chic #grannyhair trend, your hair will shine with this empowering guide.
Here are step-by-step tips on letting nature take its course—or using lowlights, highlights, blending, and toning to transition with minimal drama (and avoid a skunk line). Tips on haircuts, tricks for the best care (conditioning is crucial). Products, including the DIY variety. Plus, the most flattering clothing and makeup to accentuate any shade of gray. With unique treatments and techniques from hair guru Lorraine Massey, Silver Hair is a call for celebrating and enhancing your natural radiance, with thrilling results.
Welcome to the inspiring guide for every woman who’s ready to find her true colors. Written by the authors of the national bestseller Curly Girl, here is everything you need to know, from going gray stylishly to living silver gorgeously, including Silver Lining Stories and before-and-after photos of real women. Going silver is not just about a certain look, or saving time and money at the stylist—it’s about fulfilling a deeper desire for authenticity, empowerment, and the freedom to be oneself at any age. So let’s get started.
Featuring:
- The many perks of naturally silver hair
- Style and beauty to play up the silver
- Toners and color blending
- Avoiding the skunk line
- Hair care routines
- DIY recipes, including Lavender and Verbena Herbal Hair Tonic
- Face-framing silver streaks
What's Inside
Praise
"There comes a time in every woman's life when she must decide whether to let nature take its course and go gray. Lorraine Massey and Michele Bender, who advocated for once-unfashionable curly hair in their surprise bestseller CURLY GIRL, have now written the manifesto for women seeking to embrace their natural beauty." –Library Journal, Editors' Pick