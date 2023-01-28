The many perks of naturally silver hair

Style and beauty to play up the silver

Toners and color blending

Avoiding the skunk line

Hair care routines

DIY recipes, including Lavender and Verbena Herbal Hair Tonic

Face-framing silver streaks

Whether you’re naturally graying, weaning yourself off the dye, or coveting the chic #grannyhair trend, your hair will shine with this empowering guide.Here are step-by-step tips on letting nature take its course—or using lowlights, highlights, blending, and toning to transition with minimal drama (and avoid a skunk line). Tips on haircuts, tricks for the best care (conditioning is crucial). Products, including the DIY variety. Plus, the most flattering clothing and makeup to accentuate any shade of gray. With unique treatments and techniques from hair guru Lorraine Massey,is a call for celebrating and enhancing your natural radiance, with thrilling results.Welcome to the inspiring guide for every woman who’s ready to find her true colors. Written by the authors of the national bestseller, here is everything you need to know, from going gray stylishly to living silver gorgeously, including Silver Lining Stories and before-and-after photos of real women. Going silver is not just about a certain look, or saving time and money at the stylist—it’s about fulfilling a deeper desire for authenticity, empowerment, and the freedom to be oneself at any age. So let’s get started.