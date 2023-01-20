Free shipping on orders $35+
Lorraine Massey is the author of Curly Girl: The Handbook, founder of Devachan Salons, and cofounder of DevaCurl products. She now works independently, teaching the Curl by Curl™ cutting technique and leading the movement to more natural hair care products with the launch of her new company, CurlyWorld™, and new NYC salon, Spiral (x,y, z).Read More
Michele Bender, co-author of Silver Hair and Curly Girl, is an award-winning freelance writer. She has co-authored best-selling books, such as Believe Me with Yolanda Hadid and The Immune System Recovery Plan with Dr. Susan Blum. Her work has appeared in The New York Times, Glamour, Real Simple and Family Circle, among other national publications. She lives in New York City.
