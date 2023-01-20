Free shipping on orders $35+
Michele Bender
By the Author
Curly Kids: The Handbook
Love those curls! “Embracing your natural curls is essential to self-acceptance. What a gift to be able to start children off right––loving their textured…
Silver Hair
DISCOVER THE POWER of Silver Whether you’re naturally graying, weaning yourself off the dye, or coveting the chic #grannyhair trend, your hair will shine with…
Curly Girl
Celebrate the beauty of curls in a buoyant how-to, manifesto, and curly girl support group all in one. Say no to shampoo, unplug the dryer,…