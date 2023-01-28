Curly Kids: The Handbook

The nature and science behind curly hair

Names for every curl shape

What to tell the hair stylist

Recipes for gentle rinses, washes, gels, and detanglers

How to sleep with curls

Special curly hairstyles for sports

Plus true tales of Curly Kid inspiration

On its surface,is a creative, practical handbook about curly hair: how to care for it, how to style it, how to solve problems like frizz and knots. But it’s also a book about empowering your kids and helping their self-esteem, because how we feel about our hair is more than follicle-deep––and that’s especially true for curly kids who are known to go through bouts of self-consciousness and straight-hair envy.So by helping you and your kids learn new techniques like the Curly Girl Method of “co-washing” (using conditioner to cleanse the hair) and following an easy set of curly dos and don’ts (never “blow-fry” curly hair),delivers a powerful promise: Teach your children how to love those fabulous curls––and with Massey’s help, those curls will be fabulous––and they’ll have the confidence to love all of themselves.