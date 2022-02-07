Art Hiding in Paris

Explore hidden-in-plain-sight masterpieces, off-the-beaten path artist studios, and iconic works of public art in this charmingly illustrated, expertly researched exploration of Paris, from the authors of Art Hiding In New York.



Paris is the city of light, the city of love, and the city of more art than you could possibly explore in a lifetime—and not just in museums. Tucked away on side streets, preserved in former artists' studios, emblazoned on Metro station walls, and situated in some of the world's most famous parks are masterpieces worthy of Louvre, if you know where to look.



In this whimsically illustrated celebration of Parisian art, author and curator Lori Zimmer highlights more than 100 artistic treasures found throughout the world's most creative city. From cabarets and cafes—like the Lapin Agile and Folies Bergere—to the homes of some of the world's most influential artists—including Vincent Van Gogh, Georges Seurat, Pablo Picasso, Rose Valland, and more—there are endless riches to be explored. Each entry is accompanied by a beautiful depiction of the work or location by artist Maria Kransinski, as well as location information, for those eager to visit the sites in person. With stunning details, perfect for displaying on any art lover's shelf, and curated itineraries for dreaming up your next urban exploration, this inspirational book is a must-read for lovers of art, Paris, and, of course, both.



