Second Chance Hero (previously published as Once Smitten, Twice Shy)

Wedding videographer Tish Gallagher is at the end of her rope. She’s just spent her last buck on nonreturnable (but oh so fabulous) shoes. And her most sustainable relationship is with a pint of ice cream. But things start to turn around when Tish scores the job of a lifetime-too bad it brings her up close and personal with the man she’s never stopped loving. Sure, their chemistry was hotter than a Texas summer, but their clashes were legendary, and no amount of longing will change that.





Secret Service agent Shane Tremont is as tough as his Texas roots, and his job depends on never letting his emotion show-that is, until his ex-wife comes back into his life. Shane’s old feelings for Tish are as real as ever, but he knows she’s better off without him and does whatever it takes to keep his distance. But when her life is threatened, Shane will stop at nothing to keep her safe.