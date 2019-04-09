Rocky Mountain Heat (previously published as All of Me)

From the New York Times bestselling author of the Cupid, Texas and Valentine, Texas series comes an enemies-to-lovers romance about two broken hearts fighting for sole ownership of the same home — and sharing something far more precious instead.

Attorney Jillian Samuels doesn’t believe in true love and has never wished for a happily ever after. But when a searing betrayal leaves her jobless and heartbroken, a newly inherited cottage in Salvation, Colorado, seems to offer a fresh start. What she finds when she arrives shocks her: the most gorgeous and infuriating man she’s ever met is living in her home!





Tuck Manning was a gifted architect who left a skyrocketing career to care for his dying wife. But the life he’s made for himself in this quiet town is turned upside down when Jillian appears on his doorstep. Tuck won’t go without a fight, and the two resolve to live as roommates until they can untangle who owns the cottage. Yet as Tuck and Jillian’s days-and nights-heat up, they realize more than property rights are at stake…and that sometimes, salvation comes when you least expect it.