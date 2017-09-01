Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Set Me Free
A Hachette Audiobook powered by Wattpad Production
SET ME FREE is a new release from Hachette Audiobooks: Powered by Wattpad – an innovative collaboration between Hachette Book Group, a leading publisher, and Wattpad, a passionate storytelling community of over 45 million people. Your favorite online stories, now available in your headphones!Read More
After Miranda Lewis escapes from her controlling ex, she ends up on a foggy island off the Maine coast. Miranda, at last, feels safe – especially when she’s with Owen Larsen, a gruff, reclusive woodworker with a kind heart. But Miranda’s ex won’t let her go without a fight, and the island hides perils of its own. After a terrible fire hints at secrets that divide the island, Miranda must decide who to trust, even as she’s falling hopelessly in love with Owen, and even as danger threatens both their lives.
Audiobook Downloadable