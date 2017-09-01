Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

London Setterby

London Setterby is a writer, lawyer, and life-long New Englander who says “wicked” to mean “very” with a total lack of irony. She is apparently trying to write as many different kinds of romance novels as possible. She also writes across the gender and sexuality spectrums. When not writing, she enjoys taking long rambling walks through various forests with her husband.
