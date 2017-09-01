Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
London Setterby
London Setterby is a writer, lawyer, and life-long New Englander who says “wicked” to mean “very” with a total lack of irony. She is apparently trying to write as many different kinds of romance novels as possible. She also writes across the gender and sexuality spectrums. When not writing, she enjoys taking long rambling walks through various forests with her husband.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
Set Me Free
SET ME FREE is a new release from Hachette Audiobooks: Powered by Wattpad - an innovative collaboration between Hachette Book Group, a leading publisher, and…