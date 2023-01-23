Free shipping on orders $35+

Pride & Puppies
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

Pride & Puppies

by Lizzie Shane

Regular Price $8.99

Regular Price $12.99 CAD

Mass Market
ebook Trade Paperback
Mass Market
ebook Trade Paperback

Regular Price $8.99

Regular Price $12.99 CAD

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around October 24, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound Bookshop Target Walmart

On Sale

Oct 24, 2023

Page Count

368 Pages

Publisher

Forever

ISBN-13

9781538710326

Genre

Fiction / Fiction / Small Town & Rural

Description

Struggling to find her modern-day Mr. Darcy, a Jane Austen fan gets more than she bargained for when she swears off men and adopts an adorable puppy. 

Dr. Charlotte Rodriguez is single—again—and she blames Jane Austen. She made brooding, aloof men sound oh sodreamy. But after years of failing to find her own Mr. Darcy, Charlotte decides it’s time to swear off dating. She’s going to lavish all her love and affection on someone who actually deserves it: her new puppy, Bingley.

And there’s no one better to give her pet advice than her neighbor and coworker George Leneghan. He’s quiet and patient and, best of all, way too sweet to ever be her type. But as their friendly banter turns flirty, the unimaginable happens—Charlotte starts catching feelings.

Just as Charlotte is trying to untangle what it is she truly wants, George announces he’s contemplating a cross-country move. Suddenly, Charlotte wonders if she’s kept her soulmate in the friend zone so long that she’s entirely missed her chance at a happily ever after. Dear Reader, could it be possible she’s had it wrong all this time?
 

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Praise

“Entertaining subplots add zest to this sweet tale. Thoroughly saturated with Austen allusions, this cute contemporary is sure to charm.”—Publishers Weekly
Read More Read Less

Pine Hollow