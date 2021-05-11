Lowcountry Summer

Take a visit to the South Carolina's lowcountry in these two novels filled with small-town secrets, coastal charm, and heartwarming romance.
Sanctuary Cove
Still reeling from her husband's untimely death, Deborah Robinson needs a fresh start. So she decides to pack up her family, box up her bookstore, and return to her grandmother's ancestral home on Cavanaugh Island. The charming town of Sanctuary Cove holds happy memories for Deborah. And, after she meets a gorgeous Dr. Asa Monroe in the local bakery, it promises the possibility for a bright, new future. As friendship blossoms into romance, Deborah and Asa discover they may have a second chance at love. But small towns have big secrets. Before they can begin their new life together, the couple must confront a challenge they never expected . . .
Angels Landing
Kara Newell has a big-city life that needs a major shake-up. Her dedication as a social worker is unwavering, yet her heart tells her that there is more to life than just work. Kara gets the push she needs when she shockingly inherits a large estate on an island off the South Carolina coast. Now the charming town of Angels Landing awaits her . . . along with a secret family that she never knew she had. But when she steps into the crosshairs of angry local residents after arriving in town, ex-marine turned sherrif Jeffrey Hamilton is the perfect person for the job of watching over her. But as Kara becomes more than just a responsibility to Jeffrey and they confront the town gossips together, they'll learn to face their fears and forgive their pasts in order to find a future filled with happiness in Angels Landing..
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
"A wonderful, warm, intriguing romance . . ."—Jill Shalvis, New York Times bestselling author, on Sanctuary Cove
''A gentle romance focused on second chances . . . Soaked in an old-fashioned feel, [this book] will appeal to readers looking for gentle, inexplicit romance.''—Publishers Weekly on Sanctuary Cove
''Sanctuary Cove is a beautiful, romantic story about second chances.''—Romance Readers Connection
''Carolina Lowcountry comfort food, a community of people who care, and a wonderfully emotional love story. Who could ask for more? Sanctuary Cove is the kind of place you visit and never want to leave.''—Hope Ramsay, USA Today bestselling author, on Sanctuary Cove
"Appealing, mature protagonists, a colorful cast of islanders, and a rewarding romance that realistically unfolds add to this fascinating, gently paced story that gradually reveals its secrets as it draws readers back to idyllic Cavanaugh Island."—Library Journal on Angels Landing
"The slow build to the love affair between the leads is believable and satisfying, on all levels. Sit back and enjoy!"—RT Book Reviews on Angels Landing