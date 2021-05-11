Lowcountry Summer

Take a visit to the South Carolina's lowcountry in these two novels filled with small-town secrets, coastal charm, and heartwarming romance.



Sanctuary Cove

Still reeling from her husband's untimely death, Deborah Robinson needs a fresh start. So she decides to pack up her family, box up her bookstore, and return to her grandmother's ancestral home on Cavanaugh Island. The charming town of Sanctuary Cove holds happy memories for Deborah. And, after she meets a gorgeous Dr. Asa Monroe in the local bakery, it promises the possibility for a bright, new future. As friendship blossoms into romance, Deborah and Asa discover they may have a second chance at love. But small towns have big secrets. Before they can begin their new life together, the couple must confront a challenge they never expected . . .



Angels Landing

Kara Newell has a big-city life that needs a major shake-up. Her dedication as a social worker is unwavering, yet her heart tells her that there is more to life than just work. Kara gets the push she needs when she shockingly inherits a large estate on an island off the South Carolina coast. Now the charming town of Angels Landing awaits her . . . along with a secret family that she never knew she had. But when she steps into the crosshairs of angry local residents after arriving in town, ex-marine turned sherrif Jeffrey Hamilton is the perfect person for the job of watching over her. But as Kara becomes more than just a responsibility to Jeffrey and they confront the town gossips together, they'll learn to face their fears and forgive their pasts in order to find a future filled with happiness in Angels Landing..