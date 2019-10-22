Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Rory the Dinosaur Wants a Pet

When Rory meets his friend Sheldon’s pet crab, he realizes he wants a pet of his own. He searches high and low–from tree tops to sand pits–for a creature to love. It’s at the end of a long day, when Rory least expects it, that he meets George.

Comic artist Liz Climo celebrates the bond between child and pet with her adorable, deceptively simple illustrations and her timeless story of a child’s quest for companionship.
Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Animals / Dinosaurs & Prehistoric Creatures

On Sale: March 3rd 2020

Price: $1.98

ISBN-13: 9781549104114

Edition: Unabridged

