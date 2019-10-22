Rory the Dinosaur Wants a Pet





Comic artist Liz Climo celebrates the bond between child and pet with her adorable, deceptively simple illustrations and her timeless story of a child’s quest for companionship.

When Rory meets his friend Sheldon’s pet crab, he realizes he wants a pet of his own. He searches high and low–from tree tops to sand pits–for a creature to love. It’s at the end of a long day, when Rory least expects it, that he meets George.