Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Rory the Dinosaur Wants a Pet
When Rory meets his friend Sheldon’s pet crab, he realizes he wants a pet of his own. He searches high and low–from tree tops to sand pits–for a creature to love. It’s at the end of a long day, when Rory least expects it, that he meets George.Read More
Comic artist Liz Climo celebrates the bond between child and pet with her adorable, deceptively simple illustrations and her timeless story of a child’s quest for companionship.
Edition: Unabridged
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use