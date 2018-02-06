Rory the Dinosaur Wants a Pet

In this companion to Rory the Dinosaur: Me and My Dad, Rory learns that sometimes the things you’re looking for are actually looking for you!





When Rory meets his friend Sheldon’s pet crab, he realizes he wants a pet of his own. He searches high and low–from tree tops to sand pits–for a creature to love. At the end of the day, when Rory least expects it, he meets George. Liz Climo celebrates the bond between child and pet with her adorable, deceptively simple illustrations in this timeless story of a child’s quest for companionship.





