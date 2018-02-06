In this companion to Rory the Dinosaur: Me and My Dad, Rory learns that sometimes the things you’re looking for are actually looking for you!
When Rory meets his friend Sheldon’s pet crab, he realizes he wants a pet of his own. He searches high and low–from tree tops to sand pits–for a creature to love. At the end of the day, when Rory least expects it, he meets George. Liz Climo celebrates the bond between child and pet with her adorable, deceptively simple illustrations in this timeless story of a child’s quest for companionship.
Don’t Miss!:
Rory the Dinosaur: Me and My Dad
Rory the Dinosaur Needs a Christmas Tree
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
What's Inside
Praise
Praise for Rory the Dinosaur Wants a Pet:
"The cartoon-style illustrations, achieved with "digital magic," are set off with plenty of white space, and...it is an appealing read-aloud. Children just developing a sense of humor will appreciate the innocent silliness of the tale."
—Kirkus Reviews
—Kirkus Reviews
"Climo's crisp, ever-adorable cartoons show the two teeter-tottering, playing dress-up, and sharing a bubble bath. It's a cheerfully absurd portrait of unconditional love."—Publishers Weekly
"Climo's sweet digital illustrations brim with vibrant colors, and young listeners will enjoy noting the many witty visual details.... A perfect lap-sit title or story hour choice."—Booklist