Description

The Body Keeps the Score meets Self-Love Workbook for Women: a guide that helps writers of all levels use storytelling for healing as well as art.



People pursue writing for many reasons–to publish, to capture memories, for posterity, and more. Yet there is one central tenet to committing words to paper, no matter what the final product: writing is a healing practice, and bringing work into the world can be transformative, connecting, and powerful. Founder of Narrative Healing, Lisa Weinert shares the curriculum she's used in her popular workshops to teach how to use writing as a practice of working with the mind and healing others. Whether you want to deepen your own journaling or if you want to share your work with others (either within a small group or publishing), Weinert's creative practices and mindfulness exercises support all writers' healing journey. The premise is simple: when you are better able to know and embody your own story, you are better able to take in the humanity of the world around you and create art that is resonant and healing.



Drawing on professional experience, medical research, and ancient mindfulness teachings, Weinert's six‑part method (Awaken, Listen, Express, Trust, Release, and Grow) takes readers on an inside‑out journey to awaken and share their full selves in a safe and nourishing way. Written with a balance of insightful self‑awareness, sensitive honesty, and refreshing empowerment, Narrative Healing offers a balm for our collective wounds that's totally free, reproducible, and everlasting. Weinert offer a healing and unifying message: that every voice matters and releasing our stories is a natural right and necessary part of what it means to be human.