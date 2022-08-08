Lisa Weinert

Lisa Weinert is the founder of Narrative Healing, a program dedicated to helping people awaken the healing power of their story. She has worked in publishing as well as a yoga teacher trained in restorative, therapeutic, and trauma-informed yoga at Wesleyan University, Kripalu Center for Yoga Health and Omega Institute. Since the COVID pandemic, she expanded Narrative Healing and created a flourishing online community where she offers weekly classes, private literary coaching, mastermind intensives, events, and community gatherings. She also speaks regularly at The Rubin Museum, Omega Institute, and writing conferences, such as AWP (Association of Writers and Writing Programs). She lives in New York, NY.