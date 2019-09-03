The Girl With No Name

From the Wall Street Journal and USA Today bestselling author comes the second installment in the Detective Josie Quinn series in a race against time to find a missing newborn baby.



When Detective Josie Quinn is called to a large house on the outskirts of the small town of Denton, she’s horrified by the viciousness of the attack – smashed glass, splintered furniture and blood spattered across the floor. The owner, a single mother, is fighting for her life, and her newborn baby is missing.



A beautiful young woman caught fleeing the scene is Josie’s only lead, but when questioned it seems this mysterious girl doesn’t know who she is, where she’s from or why she’s so terrified…



Is she a witness, a suspect, or the next victim?



As Josie digs deeper, a letter found hidden in the house convinces her the attack, the missing child, and the nameless woman are linked to a spate of killings across the county, and Josie is faced with a heart-breaking decision…



Should she risk the life of one child to save many others? Or can she find another way to stop this killer before any more innocent lives are taken?