Her Mother's Grave

From USA Today and Wall Street Journal bestselling author comes another Detective Josie Quinn thriller, as her past crashes into her present when a killer will do anything to keep the truth buried.





When two young boys discover human bones buried beneath a tree in a trailer park, Detective Josie Quinn races to join her team at the scene. She used to play in those woods as a child, happier outside and away from her abusive mother, Belinda Rose.Josie’s past crashes into her present when a rare dental condition confirms the bones belong to a teenage foster-child who was murdered thirty years ago. A girl named Belinda Rose…Josie hasn’t seen her mother in years but, with an undeniable connection between her mother and the dead girl, does she dare track her down?Just as Josie gets closer to uncovering a secret that will shatter her world forever, another body is uncovered. It’s suddenly clear that someone very close to Josie will stop at nothing to keep the truth buried forever.As she battles the demons from her past, can Josie stop this killer before another precious life is taken?