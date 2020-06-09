The Girl with No Name

“Strong and intuitive” Detective Josie Quinn races against time to find a missing newborn baby in this fast-paced thriller from a USA Today Top 100 and Wall Street Journal bestselling author (Publishers Weekly).





When Detective Josie Quinn is called to a large house on the outskirts of the small town of Denton, she’s horrified by the viciousness of the attack: smashed glass, splintered furniture and blood are spattered across the floor. The owner, a single mother, is fighting for her life, and her newborn baby is missing.





A beautiful young woman caught fleeing the scene is Josie’s only lead, but when questioned it seems this mysterious girl doesn’t know who she is, where she’s from or why she’s so terrified . . . . Is she a witness, a suspect, or the next victim?





As Josie digs deeper, a letter found hidden in the house convinces her the attack, the missing child, and the nameless woman are linked to a spate of killings across the county, and she is faced with a heartbreaking decision: Should she risk the life of one child to save many others? Or can Josie find another way to stop this killer before any more innocent lives are taken?