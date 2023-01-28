Free shipping on orders $35+
Inside Outside
A Sourcebook of Inspired Garden Rooms
Description
An inspiring guide to creating stylish and livable outdoor spaces
An outdoor room is an extension of the home—a space that can used for entertaining, relaxing, cooking, playing, swimming, and more. In spaces large and small, outdoor rooms offer a retreat from daily life and a connection to nature. In Inside Outside, Linda O’Keeffe—former creative director of Metropolitan Home—will inspire you to create an outdoor living space that offers an oasis of comfort and style. O’Keeffe uses the language of interior design to inform her approach to exterior design, focusing on space, structure, movement, mood, and furniture.
Inside Outside is filled with private gardens from North America and Europe that are inspiring and illustrative examples. From dramatic topiaries and black tulips in Massachusetts to the living wall in the courtyard of a Paris penthouse, fresh ideas permeate both the gardens found within this book and the design thinking behind them.
What's Inside
Praise
“The inspiration is bountiful, no matter your gardening taste. One of those perfect books for dreaming of what might be, could be, will be.” —My Little Bird
“A fresh and inspirational look at outdoor design.” —DeForest Times Tribune
“This book is filled with ideas for garden rooms, patios, topiary designs, elaborate plantings and the most adorable chicken coop you have ever seen. No, you can’t do it all. But you can do some.” —The Daily Herald
“A lovely book…filled with ideas for garden rooms, patios, topiary designs, elaborate plantings, and the most adorable chicken coop you have ever seen.” —The Star Tribune
“Outstanding examples of how interior and exterior designers blend the two types of spaces.” —The Growing Concern