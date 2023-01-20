Free shipping on orders $35+
Linda O’Keeffe
Linda O’Keeffe is a distinguished design writer and editor who has been working in design for over three decades, including sixteen years as the creative director of Metropolitan Home magazine. She currently lectures, moderates panels, contributes to a variety of shelter and architecture publications, and appears regularly on radio and television design programs. She is the author of many books, including Shoes: A Celebration of Pumps, Sandals, Slippers & More; Stripes: Design Between the Lines; Heart and Home: Rooms That Tell Stories.
Inside Outside
An inspiring guide to creating stylish and livable outdoor spaces An outdoor room is an extension of the home—a space that can used for entertaining,…
Shoes
The Marabou Mule. The Chanel toe. Jackie O's pump. Marilyn's stiletto. And lotus shoes and fetish shoes, shoes made for coronations and inaugurations, Cinderella's slipper,…