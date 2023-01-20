Linda O’Keeffe is a distinguished design writer and editor who has been working in design for over three decades, including sixteen years as the creative director of Metropolitan Home magazine. She currently lectures, moderates panels, contributes to a variety of shelter and architecture publications, and appears regularly on radio and television design programs. She is the author of many books, including Shoes: A Celebration of Pumps, Sandals, Slippers & More; Stripes: Design Between the Lines; Heart and Home: Rooms That Tell Stories.