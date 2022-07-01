An inspiring guide to creating stylish and livable outdoor spaces



An outdoor room is an extension of the home—a space that can used for entertaining, relaxing, cooking, playing, swimming, and more. In spaces large and small, outdoor rooms offer a retreat from daily life and a connection to nature. In Inside Outside, Linda O’Keeffe—former creative director of Metropolitan Home—will inspire you to create an outdoor living space that offers an oasis of comfort and style. O’Keeffe uses the language of interior design to inform her approach to exterior design, focusing on space, structure, movement, mood, and furniture.



Inside Outside is filled with private gardens from North America and Europe that are inspiring and illustrative examples. From dramatic topiaries and black tulips in Massachusetts to the living wall in the courtyard of a Paris penthouse, fresh ideas permeate both the gardens found within this book and the design thinking behind them.