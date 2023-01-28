What Color Is Your Swimming Pool?

Keep your swimming pool, spa, or hot tub clean and inviting with beautiful sparkling water. Covering all essential maintenance procedures, this easy-to-use guide shows you how to expertly and inexpensively care for your backyard water features. With advice on everything from basic cleaning routines to doing your own repairs, Alan E. Sanderfoot tells you what you need to know about water filtration systems, pumps, motors, heaters, winterizing, and more. Enjoy the pleasures of healthy, crystal-clear water for less money and less trouble!



