What Color Is Your Swimming Pool?
What Color Is Your Swimming Pool?

A Homeowner's Guide to Trouble-Free Pool, Spa, and Hot Tub Maintenance

by Alan Sanderfoot

On Sale

Apr 1, 2020

Page Count

144 Pages

Publisher

storey-publishing-llc

ISBN-13

9781635863314

Genre

Nonfiction / House & Home / Outdoor & Recreational Areas

Description

Keep your swimming pool, spa, or hot tub clean and inviting with beautiful sparkling water. Covering all essential maintenance procedures, this easy-to-use guide shows you how to expertly and inexpensively care for your backyard water features. With advice on everything from basic cleaning routines to doing your own repairs, Alan E. Sanderfoot tells you what you need to know about water filtration systems, pumps, motors, heaters, winterizing, and more. Enjoy the pleasures of healthy, crystal-clear water for less money and less trouble!

This publication conforms to the EPUB Accessibility specification at WCAG 2.0 Level AA.
 

