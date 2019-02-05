Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Burn It Down

Burn It Down

Women Writing about Anger

Edited by

A rich, nuanced exploration of women’s anger from a diverse group of writers

Women are furious, and we’re not keeping it to ourselves any longer. We’re expected to be composed and compliant, but in a world that would strip us of our rights, disparage our contributions, and deny us a seat at the table of authority, we’re no longer willing to quietly seethe behind tight smiles.

We’re ready to burn it all down.

In this ferocious collection of essays, twenty-two writers explore how anger has shaped their lives: author of the New York Times bestseller The Empathy Exams Leslie Jamison confesses that she used to insist she wasn’t angry-until she learned that she was; Melissa Febos, author of the Lambda Literary Award­-winning memoir Abandon Me, writes about how she discovered that anger can be an instrument of power; editor-in-chief of Bitch Media Evette Dionne dismantles the “angry Black woman” stereotype; and more.

Broad-ranging and cathartic, Burn It Down is essential reading for any woman who has scorched with rage-and is ready to claim her right to express it.



Genre: Nonfiction / Social Science / Feminism & Feminist Theory

On Sale: October 8th 2019

Price: $16.99 / $21.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 272

ISBN-13: 9781580058940

Praise

"Burn It Down is a potent literary offering--a revolution born within the collective rage--expressed, unleashed, sublimated, and capsuled to honor our feminist legacy. Scorched earth speaks through these brilliant women who teach us that vulnerability and ire writ large will save those who have been shamed and condemned. Glorious, punk as hell, and utterly necessary."—Sophia Shalmiyev, award-winning author of Mother Winter
