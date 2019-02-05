Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Lilly Dancyger
Lilly Dancyger is the memoir editor at Narratively, a contributing editor at Catapult, and assistant books editor at Barrelhouse. Her essays and journalism on sex, politics, and culture have appeared in Rolling Stone, the Rumpus, the Washington Post, Psychology Today, and more. Dancyger is at work on a memoir about her father’s art and heroin addiction and the legacy of both in her life. She lives in New York.Read More
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
Burn It Down
A rich, nuanced exploration of women's anger from a diverse group of writers Women are furious, and we're not keeping it to ourselves any longer.…