Lilly Dancyger

Lilly Dancyger is the memoir editor at Narratively, a contributing editor at Catapult, and assistant books editor at Barrelhouse. Her essays and journalism on sex, politics, and culture have appeared in Rolling Stone, the Rumpus, the Washington Post, Psychology Today, and more. Dancyger is at work on a memoir about her father’s art and heroin addiction and the legacy of both in her life. She lives in New York.