If You're a Drag Queen and You Know It
If You're a Drag Queen and You Know It

by Lil Miss Hot Mess

Illustrated by Olga de Dios Ruiz

ON SALE: May 17th 2022

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Diversity & Multicultural

PAGE COUNT: 32

ebook
Strike a pose. Blow a kiss. Mouth the words. A fun, sing-along book with a drag twist that encourage kids to embrace all the playfulness of drag culture written by a founding member of Drag Queen Story Hour.

If you’re a drag queen and you know it, let it show by winking, shaking your bum, laughing real big, twirling around, and more! Join a cast of fabulous drag queens as you sing along to the tune of “If You’re Happy and You Know It” in this playful celebration of expressing your brightest and boldest self. A perfect companion to The Hips on the Drag Queen Go Swish, Swish, Swish written by a board member of Drag Queen Story Hour.

