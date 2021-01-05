The Silver Arrow
The Silver Arrow

by

Trade Paperback / ISBN-13: 9780316539548

USD: $7.99  /  CAD: $11.99

ON SALE: September 7th 2021

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Fantasy & Magic

PAGE COUNT: 272

New York Times bestseller!

A PeopleMagazine Best Book of the Year

"I loved every page. This is middle grade fiction at its best."– Ann Patchett
 
From the #1 New York Times bestselling author of The Magicians comes a must-read, wholly original middle-grade debut perfect for fans of The Chronicles of Narnia and Roald Dahl.

Dear Uncle Herbert,
You've never met me, but I'm your niece Kate, and since it is my birthday tomorrow and you are super-rich could you please send me a present?

Kate and her younger brother Tom lead dull, uninteresting lives. And if their dull, uninteresting parents are anything to go by, they don't have much to look forward to. Why can't Kate have thrilling adventures and save the world the way people do in books? Even her 11th birthday is shaping up to be mundane — that is, until her mysterious and highly irresponsible Uncle Herbert, whom she's never even met before, surprises her with the most unexpected, exhilarating, inappropriate birthday present of all time: a colossal steam locomotive called the Silver Arrow.

Kate and Tom's parents want to send it right back where it came from. But Kate and Tom have other ideas — and so does the Silver Arrow — and soon they're off to distant lands along magical rail lines in the company of an assortment of exotic animals who, it turns out, can talk. With only curiosity, excitement, their own resourcefulness and the thrill of the unknown to guide them, Kate and Tom are on the adventure of a lifetime . . . and who knows? They just might end up saving the world after all.

This thrilling fantasy adventure will not only entertain young readers but inspire them to see the beautiful, exciting, and precious world around them with new eyes.

Praise

Praise for The Silver Arrow:

"I loved it. Completely unpredictable and completely charming. A perfect book to cuddle up with and savor--and even better to read aloud with someone you love." —Adam Gidwitz, bestselling and Newbery honor-winning author of A Tale Dark and Grimm and The Inquisitor's Tale
*"Both cozy and inspiring, this eco-fable conveys both grim truths and a defiant call to action."—Kirkus, starred review
*"Grossman's gorgeous middle-grade debut is vivid and amusing... it's a world all its own."—Booklist, starred review
"...whimsical details and well-wrought moments of adventure are nevertheless certain to draw young readers."—Publishers Weekly
"...one that's sure to become a classic all its own."—Barnes & Noble Reads
"[A] scrumptious fantasy confection."—Horn Book
"Fans of classic talking-animal tales such as the Chronicles of Narnia will want to pick up a copy."—BCCB
"I loved every page. This is middle grade fiction at its best."—Ann Patchett
