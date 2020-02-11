Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Big Sister Little Sister

Big Sister Little Sister

by

Illustrated by

The Big one gets new clothes.
The Little one gets hand-me-downs.
The Big one does everything first.
The Little one is always catching up
But the little one can do some things well, and can even teach the older one a thing or two?.
Big sisters and little sisters alike will agree: this is a sassy and touching celebration of sisterhood for all ages.
Read More

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Family

On Sale: July 27th 2005

Price: $15.99 / $17.5 (CAD)

Page Count: 40

ISBN-13: 9780786851829

Little Brown Young Readers Logo
Hardcover
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews