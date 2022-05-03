Big Sister, Little Sister

This backlist gem about sisters was Caldecott Honor winning and bestselling author and illustrator LeUyen Pham's authorial debut, and has netted nearly 60,000 copies in hardcover — now available as a board book!



The big sister usually does things first. The little sister is always catching up.

But the little one can do some things well, and can even teach the older one a thing or two?



A sassy and touching celebration of sisterhood for both big sisters and little sisters of all ages, now as a board book!