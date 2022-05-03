Big Sister, Little Sister
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

Big Sister, Little Sister

by LeUyen Pham

Illustrated by LeUyen Pham

LB Kids Logo

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound See All

Board book / ISBN-13: 9780316459334

USD: $7.99  /  CAD: $11.99

ON SALE: January 10th 2023

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Family / Siblings

PAGE COUNT: 24

Select a format:

Board book
Hardcover
This backlist gem about sisters was Caldecott Honor winning and bestselling author and illustrator LeUyen Pham's authorial debut, and has netted nearly 60,000 copies in hardcover — now available as a board book!

The big sister usually does things first. The little sister is always catching up. 
But the little one can do some things well, and can even teach the older one a thing or two? 

A sassy and touching celebration of sisterhood for both big sisters and little sisters of all ages, now as a board book!

What's Inside

Read More Read Less