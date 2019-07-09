

It is, in her own words, “A bit like The Year of Magical Thinking, but funnier. And with more black people.”



BLACK WIDOW begins with Leslie Gray Streeter detailing her kiss of death. As thewriter shared a passionate moment with her 45-year-old husband, Scott, he suffered a fatal heart attack. To manage her grief, Leslie turned to her column, writing a series of comic, personal essays about her experiences as an African-American woman and her too-brief marriage to a white Jewish man. Her memoir about love, loss, race, marriage, and adopting a child is sharp, moving, and unexpected.