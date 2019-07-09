Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Black Widow

Black Widow

A Sad-Funny Journey Through Grief for People Who Normally Avoid Books with Words Like ¿Journey¿ in the Title

by

BLACK WIDOW begins with Leslie Gray Streeter detailing her kiss of death. As the Palm Beach Post writer shared a passionate moment with her 45-year-old husband, Scott, he suffered a fatal heart attack. To manage her grief, Leslie turned to her column, writing a series of comic, personal essays about her experiences as an African-American woman and her too-brief marriage to a white Jewish man. Her memoir about love, loss, race, marriage, and adopting a child is sharp, moving, and unexpected.

It is, in her own words, “A bit like The Year of Magical Thinking, but funnier. And with more black people.”
Genre: Nonfiction / Biography & Autobiography / Personal Memoirs

On Sale: March 10th 2020

Price: $14.99 / $18.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 336

ISBN-13: 9780316490726

