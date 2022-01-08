When the Moon Turns to Blood
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

When the Moon Turns to Blood

Lori Vallow, Chad Daybell, and the Untold Story of American Survivalism, Wild Faith, and Gruesome Murder

by Leah Sottile

Hachette Audio logo

Buy Now:

Apple Audible Kobo Libro.fm See All

Audiobook Downloadable / ISBN-13: 9781549164019

USD: $26.98  /  CAD: $33.98

ON SALE: June 21st 2022

Genre: Nonfiction / True Crime / Abductions, Kidnappings & Missing Persons

Select a format:

Audiobook Downloadable Unabridged
ebook Hardcover
Inspired by Jon Krakauer’s Under the Banner of Heaven and Jess Walter’s Every Knee Shall Bow, WHEN THE MOON TURNS TO BLOOD explores modern-day survivalism and end-times extremism through the story of Lori Vallow and her husband, grave digger turned doomsday novelist, Chad Daybell.
 
When police in Rexburg, Idaho perform a wellness check on seven J.J. Vallow and his sister, seventeen-year-old Tylee Ryan, both children are nowhere to be found. Their mother, Lori, gives a phony explanation, and when officers return the following day with a search warrant, she, too, is gone. As the police begin to close in, Vallow and Daybell’s larger web begins to unravel.

Vallow’s case is sinuously complex, and the accused Black Widow turns out to have had bodies piling up around her.
 
WHEN THE MOON TURNS TO BLOOD tells a fascinating story of murder, paranoia, and disinformation, and explores the such increasingly relevant question: "What happens when believing the world is ending goes too far?" 

What's Inside

Read More Read Less