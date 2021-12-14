Leah Sottile

Leah Sottile’s investigations, longform features, profiles and essays have been published by The Washington Post, The New York Times, The Atavist, Outside, and The Atlantic, among others. She is also the author and host of the podcast, Bundyville, produced in conjunction with Longreads and Oregon Public Broadcasting—the only podcast to ever be nominated twice for a National Magazine Award—and is one of the youngest recipients of the University of Montana’s Distinguished Pollner Professorship.

