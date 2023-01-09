Description

Paced like a thriller and chock-full of insider information on the history and science of CSI, New York Times bestselling author Kim Cross embeds readers in one of the most famous true-crime stories of our generation—the kidnapping of Polly Klaas—a case as significant in the history of the FBI as the Unabomber or Oklahoma City bombing.



On October 1, 1993, a 12-year-old girl was kidnapped at knifepoint from her bedroom in Petaluma, California, during a sleepover with two friends. Her mother slept soundly in the room next door. It was the rarest of all kidnappings—a stranger abduction from the home—and it triggered one of the largest man-hunts in FBI history. Riddled with red herrings, grave mistakes, dead ends, and false leads, from fake ransom calls to junior high pranks to dramatic SWAT raids, the two-month search for “America’s Child” was every FBI agent’s worst nightmare. Not since the Lindbergh baby in 1932 had an abduction so engrossed America.



Most Americans remember Polly's face, which appeared every night on the national news, on the cover of People magazine, and on more than 8 million flyers distributed as far as China. The emotional gravity of Polly’s story touched every agent, officer, and forensic technician who worked on her case, and these investigators have never shared their stories—until now.



Published on the 30th anniversary of Polly's disappearance, bestselling author Kim Cross has written the first comprehensive account of what happened on that fateful night in October, and how the case forever transformed the bureau’s approach to crime scene investigation and behavioral science. With unprecedented access to files, crime scene photos, a videotaped murder confession, and inside sources, In Light of All Darkness follows the investigators who pieced together the evidence that led to the arrest and conviction of the kidnapper—a man currently on death row.