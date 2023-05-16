Contents

You're Invited

Knit the Sky

Bundle of Joy

Sweet Possibilities

Twin-Stick Treat

Mood Ring

Nectar Collector

Patchwork Postcards

Doodle Daydream

Monster under Your Bed

Play-by-Play

Navigating by Heart

Inching Up

Heirloom Time Traveler

You Are as Beautiful as the Moon

Hummingbird Heartbeat

Sun Salutation

Butterfly Birthday

String of Pearls

Quantum Entanglement

K1, B1 (Knit One, Breathe One)

Grandmother's Basket of Berries

Mind the Gap

Brave Stitches

Walk around the Block

A Fine Pair

Pins and Needles

Wabi Sabi

Out on a Limb

Dormitory Hop

Party Popper

With Hands Just So

How to Invent Your Own Project

R.S.V.P.

Appendix

Pattern Stitches

Techniques

Patterns

Helpful Charts

Acknowledgments

About the Author

Other Storey Books You Will Enjoy

Copyright

Share Your Experience!

Imagine yourself strolling through a park. It is a lovely day, so you kick off your shoes and lie down in the green grass. Folding your arms behind your head, you cloud-gaze for a few minutes — a whale, a harp, a pie. You drift off into a light sleep. The next thing you know, you awake to a raindrop on your cheek. A pack of gray clouds has blown in from the west, and it is starting to sprinkle. You lie on the ground for just a minute more because a gorgeous sliver of sunshine is slipping through the clouds. Then you hop up and run for cover, perhaps to the café across the street where you can sit by the window with a cup of hot chocolate.

What if we could turn an experience like this into a knitting project, translating that snippet of beauty into little loops of yarn? What if we could knit the sky? I often wish I could just reach up into the sky and pull some clouds down into my yarn basket! I'll have to do the next best thing: go to the yarn store and collect skeins in a spectrum of sky ­colors — blues, grays, and white. Then I'll return to my window and knit with the strands that best match that day's weather. And tomorrow, repeat. Each day will be a chance to pause, look up, and notice the ever-present swirling show above our heads. If I keep at it for 365 days, I will make a one-year weather report in the shape of a scarf!

This book chronicles the many knitting adventures that arose as I began to knit the sky. The projects that follow are knitting patterns, but with a twist. Think of them more like dance partners. As you engage them, they will respond to you, ask things of you, and surprise you. To complete these knitting projects, you will need to look up from your needles and bring your attention to the world around you. You will draw on your own sense of whimsy and adventure as you infuse your knitting with your life, and vice versa. One project requires that you wake up before dawn. Another asks you to see like a bee. Yet another recalls the delight of splitting a twin-stick Popsicle with a friend. We will seek the marvelous in the mundane as we knit on the subway, watch a baseball game, or skip through piles of leaves. Along the way, we will make things, but we will also make memories. We might even make new friends. Please join me!

This book is a proposal to knitters everywhere, beginners and experts alike. I would like to suggest that we knitters expand the territory of what we consider to be a pattern. It is commonly thought that the pattern begins with casting on and ends with weaving in loose ends. Everything we need to know is there in ink on paper. There is a photo so we can know that we're on the right track. And this is a perfectly wonderful way to knit. I humbly bow to any sweater hand-stitched with love. Similarly, I stand in awe of the many stunning garments knitters are making that exhibit technical mastery. If you are reading this book, you likely know the extreme pleasure of gifting something as simple as a handknit hat. These pleasures are at the heart of this book. They are the starting point, the seed, the enduring core. I just want to be sure that one way to knit — browsing, choosing, and following predesigned patterns — isn't mistaken for the one and only way to knit. Our craft is much bigger than that. It always has been. It is true: stories and meaning have always infused handknit items, such as the joy that permeates any baby blanket, or the memory your very first project carries of the person who taught you to knit. The power of these stories and experiences is part of what keeps us coming back to our needles again and again. In this book, I would like to draw attention to the already storied nature of knitting and to explore ways to creatively engage that phenomenon in a way that deepens our humanity, both as individuals and as social creatures.

Making in this way means giving as much weight to process as to ­product. Or, put another way, it means expanding our notion of "product" to include all of the hidden elements wrapped up in the making of a thing. From this perspective, we are never just making a hat or a pair of socks; we are always also making a world, our own little world as well as the bigger common world. If we do not focus only on the finished garment, we can stand back and take a wider view. Did you laugh in the middle of a row? Did you run into an old friend on your way to the yarn shop? Did your sister shed a few tears when she received the baby blanket? This world of experience, this field of relations, is what we truly make when we knit. So if we consider the full life of a garment, from the gathering of yarn to the knitting to the way the garment is eventually worn, every step along the way becomes an opportunity for creative play. Each seemingly ephemeral moment is an opportunity to be radically thoughtful and make things count. Since, as it turns out, we are making a whole world, we might as well make it as wonderful as we can.

To be clear, I do not value process over aesthetic results; the garments we make should absolutely be beautiful and aesthetically interesting — soft, elegant, warm, patterned. Rather, I want to propose that an essential part of any item's beauty is the activity and meaning it gathers, the weighty wonderfulness that comes with being connected in a broader field. I want to integrate process and product, letting life — moments past, present, and future — find its way into the aesthetic itself, influencing what the finished garment looks like, its colors, textures, shapes. I wish to see garments that embody meaning and tell stories in ways both explicit and implicit. I dream of garments in which the aesthetic qualities are not just objectively beautiful for formal reasons, but also beautiful because they were thoughtfully chosen for particular reasons by particular people who brought the full force of their hearts and minds to the task.

And the party isn't over at bind off. With the expanded notion of making that I like to assume, a garment is never truly done. Yes, we will weave in all the loose ends and make sure it fits, but there is more. The handknit results of the patterns in this book are not only records of past processes. They are not mere silent artifacts left over from adventures come and gone. Quite the contrary. As these items are put to good use, they will take on new lives of their own, continuing to remind, inspire, and connect us with the people, places, and ideas we care about. All those future possibilities are part of what the garment is, and what it can be. Despite how all this might sound, this way of knitting — this way of being — need not be overly complicated. It certainly is not abstract. Just like dancing, the best way to learn the steps is to do them and develop intuition for them. So, welcome!

Given the unusual nature of the projects in this book, its format might be a bit surprising, too. For one thing, there is not a single photograph of a finished project. This is because the look of the final garments is yet to be determined — by you — and the ones you make will be wonderfully different from the ones other knitters make or the ones I have made. Each of us is a unique individual, and the final aesthetic of our pieces will reflect that fact. Some of the patterns call for particular colors and weights of yarn, but many of them are open-ended. A few of them don't even suggest a particular type of garment to knit: you get to choose a favorite pattern from elsewhere and let it give shape to the concepts described in this book's patterns. When a particular technique is required, such as carrying multiple strands up the edge of a scarf, or when a specific stitch is recommended, such as the Raspberry Stitch, you'll find basic instructions in the appendix, but there is always a lot of leeway for you to explore your own ideas. This incompleteness is intentional. It is to give you the space to make these projects truly your own, to decide for yourself what is most fitting. There is even a brief section near the end that guides you to invent your own patterns in the spirit of this book. I have tried to provide everything you need to begin, and the rest is up to you.

My hope is that this book sends you out into the world and deep within your heart, knitting along the way. Each project is an invitation to explore and engage, to be observant and contemplative, loving and patient, bold and playful. If you fall in love with this way of knitting, it is first and foremost because you are in love with life. Whether you are a beginner or an advanced knitter, you already have the most important thing you need to be good at this way of knitting: a human heart. My hope is that my musings inspire you not only to do some of these projects and also to put your own spin on them, but to invent your own projects from scratch. Please feel free to adjust any of my instructions so they feel right for you. Swap in a different garment type. Make the blanket bigger. Change the colors. This book is an experiment in thinking as much as it is a book of patterns to actually make. It is inevitably a reflection of me and my particular interests, passions, and memories. It is what arises when my heart meets my knitting needles at this moment in my life. I invite you to make any of my projects that speak to you, and I encourage you to also make up your own. When you truly let your heart meet your own set of needles, what might you make?

Knit the Sky When was the last time you lay on the grass and watched the clouds drift by? Can you recall whether the sky was a brilliant blue or a hazy shade of gray yesterday? What about the day before? And the one before that? Did you take the time to notice? It's surprisingly easy to forget to look up and appreciate the colorful show that swirls above our heads at every moment. This project asks you to keep an eye on the weather and to track its comings and goings more closely than usual.

Each day, you will knit a stripe in colors that match that particular day's sky, slowly creating your own wearable weather report.

As your daily observations meet the clicking of your needles, nature's patterns — both predictable and erratic — will emerge as the days pile up. Just like the weather, your scarf design will largely be out of your control. You are likely to be surprised by delightful sequences of alternating colors that you never would have devised on your own. Winter's whites and grays might tire you. But as you heed nature's ways, you might also learn something about the beauty of waiting. Is a bright blue sky lovelier if you've knit a month of gray stripes in anticipation? Is a gray stripe more meaningful if you remember getting caught in a sudden storm with a friend and no umbrella?

With each sunset, the colors of an unrepeatable day fade into the night. Unlike knitting, we can't unravel a day and relive it. But as the days slip through our fingers, so does our yarn. At the end of a year, you will have a scarf that the clouds have drifted through. Bind off, keep warm, and let your beautiful garment remind you to keep looking up.

Prepare Your Palette

First, gather balls of laceweight yarn that correspond to the various colors of the daytime sky: bright blue, light blue, white, light gray, and dark gray. Using laceweight yarns means you can use the strands doubled so that you have more color options for illustrating the sky. Using US 3 needles, you'll get a gauge of about 7 stitches to an inch. For example, on a partly cloudy day you might select white and light blue. For a thunderstorm, you might combine light gray and dark gray. And for a pure bright blue sky, you might choose to knit the stripe with two bright blue strands. Make two separate balls of some colors so you'll have the option for the latter. I've found that it's usually sufficient to split only the two blues (the bright and the light blues) in half. Virtually all weather conditions can be represented by creative pairings of the resulting seven balls of yarn.

Check the Weather

Begin your scarf by choosing the two-strand color combination that best represents the weather on the first day of your project. Treating these two strands as one, cast on 40 stitches. Then, day after day, observe the sky, select the two colors that express its essence best, and add a stripe to your scarf by working 2 rows in garter stitch with those yarns. Continue for a year. Bind off and weave in loose ends.

For advice on how to handle a large number of yarns as you work, see Managing Multiple Yarns.

At What Hour? You might want to observe the sky at the same time each day. Or you might want to wait until each evening and reflect on the essence of that day's weather as a whole. For example, even if a bright blue sky prevailed for most of the day, you might still choose gray yarns to represent the booming thunderstorm that suddenly swept through town in the afternoon.

If You're Too Busy . . . If you're too busy to knit a stripe one day, snap a quick photo of the sky and catch up later!

Fancy and Festive Knit clear glass beads (see Adding Beads to Your Knitting ) into your scarf on rainy days.

) into your scarf on rainy days. Begin on New Year's Day, summer solstice, winter solstice, or your birthday.

If You Forget a Day . . . Ask a friend or a neighbor if they can remember what the sky was like that day. Check your local weather records.Choose an entirely new color (like red or green) to represent the rare day when you forget to notice the sky.

If You Travel . . . Since this scarf is your own personal weather report, it's okay to incorporate weather observations from other places as you travel. Take the project with you on the road to stay on schedule. Or leave it at home, but snap photos of the sky and jot down daily notes to help you get caught up upon your return.

Bundle of Joy Making a striped scarf is not the only way to knit the sky. We can also take aesthetic inspiration from the layout of a wall calendar in which each day is represented by a small square. Imagine connecting all those pages of days into one big sheet. Ta-da — a blanket! Knitting the sky into a blanket makes a sweet newborn gift, especially since the baby is missing out on all those skies while he or she is in the dark womb. As soon as you learn about the pregnancy of a loved one, gather your yarn in a jiffy and begin knitting a square a day in colors that match the weather. Piece the squares together along the way to keep everything tidy and in the proper order. Continue for the rest of the pregnancy and bind off on the day the baby is born. This also makes a great project for expectant mommies or daddies to knit while they wait for the birth of their own child.

Knitting the sky into a blanket makes an especially sweet newborn gift.

A (Very) Little Math

To make this project manageable, you need to do a bit of planning before you begin. Of course, you won't know exactly how many squares you're going to be knitting before the baby is born, but imagine that you learn about the event about seven months before the baby is due. You might then estimate that you'll need about 210 squares (7 months × 30 days/month). With 210 squares to work with, your blanket could be 14 squares wide by 15 squares long. If you make 3-inch squares, your blanket will be 42 by 45 inches, which is just about right for a baby! It's unlikely that you'll have happened to complete a row on the baby's birth day, so just knit that last piece wider than all the rest to fill out the row of squares.

Purchase yarn in the colors suggested for knitting the sky scarf (here